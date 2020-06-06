Students face faculty in OLMC volleyball game

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel held their annual volleyball game between the school’s students and faculty on Friday, January 31. Prior to the game, the school community attended mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on the feast of St. John Bosco. The volleyball game also featured appearances by police officers from the 48th Precinct.

Posted 12:00 am, February 12, 2020

©2020