Students face faculty in OLMC volleyball game

Enlarge this image
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Our Lady of Mount Carmel faculty, staff and students, along with police officers from the 48th Precinct.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel held their annual volleyball game between the school’s students and faculty on Friday, January 31. Prior to the game, the school community attended mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on the feast of St. John Bosco. The volleyball game also featured appearances by police officers from the 48th Precinct.

Enlarge this image
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Our Lady of Mount Carmel students hold up signs and cheer on their fellow students.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Participating students gather on the volleyball court.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Enlarge this image
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Teachers Ms. Gambbardella, Ms. Maresca and Ms. Manna cheered on the players during the volleyball game.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Police officers Mahuah and Latorre switched sides to play against the eighth grade seniors during the volleyball game.
Posted 12:00 am, February 12, 2020

©2020

