Stevenson Commons holds Family Day event and back to school giveaway

Councilmember Amanda Farías hands out backpacks at a giveaway event in Soundview.
Photo courtesy Camber Property Group

On Saturday, Sept. 10, Camber Property Group, several Bronx elected officials and the Stevenson Commons Tenant Association alongside countless volunteers partnered to co-host a Family Day celebration at the Stevenson Commons development in Soundview. More than 350 people attended the event, which provided food, backpacks and school supplies for the families of Stevenson Commons, a 984-unit complex owned by Camber.

The cosponsors distributed hundreds of backpacks filled with supplies kits. In addition to the backpacks, children also played in the bouncy castle while adults were dancing to music provided by a DJ.

“Stevenson Commons is one of the most vibrant and active communities in The Bronx, and we are always excited to partner with the Stevenson Commons Tenant Association and so many elected officials to bring our residents together for an afternoon of fun and camaraderie,” said Rick Gropper, principal at Camber Property Group. “Thank you to everyone who joined us for this event, especially the hundreds of Stevenson Commons residents who took time out of their day to spend time with their neighbors.”

From left, Lisa Roberts, Valerie Gibbs, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, Deborah Alston, Stevenson Tenant Association President; Denise Velez, Reliant Realty Services; Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, Assemblymember Nathalia Fernandez, Matthew D. Shuffler, Camber Property Group; Queen Holt, Stevenson Tenant Association Vice President; Ruth Thomason, Marguerita Escobar, Cindy Morales, Reliant Realty Services; Jasmine Ocasio and Ivy Paniagua, Camber Property Group. Photo courtesy Camber Property Group

