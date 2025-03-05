New law ensures Bronx youth have a greater say in city government

Bronx Council Member Althea Stevens sponsored a bill that passed that will revamp the Youth Board within the DYCD

Young people in the Bronx and across New York City may soon have a direct voice in shaping the programs that impact their lives.

On Feb. 27, the City Council passed legislation introduced by Bronx Council Member Althea Stevens (D-16) to revamp the advisory Youth Board within the Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD).

The board, responsible for advising DYCD on youth programming, has traditionally been comprised of leaders from business, academia and government. However, under the new law, membership criteria will prioritize individuals with experience in youth welfare and include board positions for young people.

For instance, the legislation requires that at least three of the 28 board members be between the ages of 16 and 24, thereby ensuring young people have direct representation in city government.

The board provides recommendations for city funded programs targeted at young people. The group reviews programs like the Summer Youth Employment Program, which connects teens and young adults with early career opportunities over the summer, and the Comprehensive Afterschool System (COMPASS), which provides after school care and enrichment activities for children and teens in NYC public schools.

“For far too long, policies, programs, and budgets have been created for young people without their voices at the table,” Stevens said in a statement about the bill. “With the passage of this bill, we are making it clear: youth deserve a say in shaping their own futures. Their experiences, perspectives, and leadership are critical in creating a more just and inclusive city.”

The board members, who are appointed by the Mayor and city council, will meet quarterly to address the needs and challenges of NYC programs that serve the city’s children, teens and young adults. The board will make recommendations about ways to expand or improve services and, if needed, advocate for greater funding or address staffing needs.

By adding teens and young adults to the board, the bill aims to ensure that young people are actively involved in shaping policies and providing a firsthand perspective about how to best engage and serve New York City’s young people.

Ana Isabel Garcia Reyes, Dean of Community Relations at Eugenio María de Hostos Community College in the in the South Bronx, currently serves on DYPD’s Youth Board. She told the Bronx Times that she is excited to welcome young New Yorkers who want to participate in local government.

“Young people are the future leaders of this city, state, and nation and I think that it’s important to invest in them,” Garcia Reyes told the Bronx Times.

She also said that having young people advise on the city programs that impact them the most will ultimately make the services the city can offer to its youth better.

“It’s good for them to have a voice on that board, and it’s important for us to know what their needs are, how they feel about it and how we can provide guidance for them,” she said.

The bill is awaiting Mayor Eric Adams’s signature. It will take effect immediately once signed.