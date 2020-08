Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On July 30, the non-violence activist group Stand up to Violence (SUV) held a “Shooting Response Rally” on Allerton and Barnes Avenues.

This was in response to the recent uptick in violence in the borough, particularly the weekend of July 24, where there were several incidences, including a man who was shot and killed by 2758 Bronx Park East.

Residents, activists and politicians attended, including Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez and Senator Jamaal Bailey.