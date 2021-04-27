News

Stand Up To Violence Holds Annual Stakeholder Event

Pastor Jay Gooding speaks at the Stand up to Violence event.
Photos courtesy of John Doyle

Stand Up To Violence, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi’s CureViolence program, hosted its annual stakeholders event last week where it acknowledged the work of its community partners.

The program, which took place April 21, was at Bronxwood International Church, 3232 Lurting Avenue and featured Pastor Jay Gooding, Assembly Member Nathalia Fernandez and other honored guests.

The award recipients were:

1)Rev Dr Sidney Hargrave Clergy Award- Zoraida Diaz

2)Community Awareness Award- Asst. Commissioner Ramon Garcia

3)Community Partnership Law Enforcement Award- Captain Keon Ramsey, Detective  Dave Belle and Officers James Graham, Varnisha Hyman and Jayson Soto.

Chinatown NYC Returns with Wellington Z. Chen, Executive Director of the Chinatown Business Improvement District

Schneps Connects

4)Community Partnership Elected Official Award- Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez

5) Hospital partnership award- Desiree Guzman

6)Stakeholders Appreciation Certificate-Elder Patricia Iriebi

 

