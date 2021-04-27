Stand Up To Violence Holds Annual Stakeholder Event

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Stand Up To Violence, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi’s CureViolence program, hosted its annual stakeholders event last week where it acknowledged the work of its community partners.

The program, which took place April 21, was at Bronxwood International Church, 3232 Lurting Avenue and featured Pastor Jay Gooding, Assembly Member Nathalia Fernandez and other honored guests.

The award recipients were:

1)Rev Dr Sidney Hargrave Clergy Award- Zoraida Diaz

2)Community Awareness Award- Asst. Commissioner Ramon Garcia

3)Community Partnership Law Enforcement Award- Captain Keon Ramsey, Detective Dave Belle and Officers James Graham, Varnisha Hyman and Jayson Soto.

4)Community Partnership Elected Official Award- Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez

5) Hospital partnership award- Desiree Guzman

6)Stakeholders Appreciation Certificate-Elder Patricia Iriebi