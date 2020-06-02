Stagg Group files plans for mega development in Wakefield

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Wakefield community is about to be the recipient of a new big development following news that the Department of Homeless Services placed another homeless shelter in Community Board 12.

On May 20, the Stagg Group filed plans to construct a 7-story residential building with community space, 42 parking spaces and an official size basketball court with bleachers at 4435 White Plains Rd.

Senior Vice President of Stagg, Jay Martino, told the Bronx Times there will be 82 units, 30 percent of which will be affordable. The 75-foot tall building will have 92,345 square feet, with 54,998 square feet allocated for residential space and 17,020 square feet for community facility space.

Martino said the project is in the approval process, anticipating construction to start late third quarter this year.

Minkuk Kim of Marin Architects is the architect on the project.