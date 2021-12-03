St. Raymond’s launches pilot program with students from Vietnam

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, St. Raymond High School for Boys launched its newest pilot program, Global Talk Network: Vietnam — New York!

Created by a collaboration between alumnus Matt Keenan ’68 and the St. Raymond Advancement Office, the Global Talk Network was developed to connect students from Da Nang, Vietnam, to St. Raymond students.

The Global Talk Network is connecting Vietnam and American teenage peers and allowing them to work together. Ten students from St. Raymond High School for Boys will participate in conversational English sessions with a peer group of students in Da Nang Vietnam. This inter-country educational venture helps Vietnamese students practice and be comfortable speaking every day conversational English.

Each week students will meet through Zoom and be given different talking points. Students will then be placed into breakout rooms where the conversations grow naturally. Students from both sides are looking forward to learning about cultural difference and similarities while growing their knowledge of another country.

The Global Talk Network meets every Wednesday through mid-December. Program creators look forward to continuing it after the New Year and possibility extending it to other St. Raymond schools.