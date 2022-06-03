Nineteen-year-old arrested for creeping at woman’s home, St. Mary’s Park knife-point rape

The NYPD arrested a 19-year-old suspect on Thursday who allegedly raped a woman in St. Mary’s Park on Tuesday morning.

Bronxite Christopher Martinez, a Bronx resident, allegedly waited for a 38-year-old woman to leave her home around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, located in the vicinity of Beech Terrace and Beekman Avenue.

Once the victim came outside of her home, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded that she follow him.

Martinez then led the victim into St. Mary’s Park, across from 604 St. Mary’s Street, and proceeded to rape the victim, according to the police.

He then took her debit card before fleeing the scene on foot westbound on East 141st St., and later made an unauthorized $3 charge on the card at a nearby deli, police said.

The victim received treatment at an area hospital and is in stable condition, authorities said.

On Thursday — two days after the incident — Martinez was charged with rape, robbery, criminal sex act and forcible touching, according to police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.