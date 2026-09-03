St. Angela Merici Church begins $2M restoration effort to preserve 125 years of history

An upcoming restoration project expected to cost more than $2 million will begin next month to renovate a Bronx church and school with more than a century of history.

The four-phase remodeling plan is set to commence in September to improve structural necessities as well as add various amenities at St. Angela Merici Church and the area of its now-closed parochial school.

Located at 917 Morris Ave. in Morrisania, St. Angela Merici parishioners, alums, former teachers and local residents, have collaborated to launch a campaign in support of a renovation for the parish, after the school closed its doors at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year.

In the aftermath of the school’s shutdown, which coincided with the 125-year anniversary of the parish, its alumni association launched a major capital campaign to restore and preserve the historic church building.

The restoration project has not yet received any discretionary funding — leaving the parish to depend on public donations, mostly from its congregants and alumni.

Phase one of the St. Angela Merici Church remodeling plan, expected to cost $500,000, includes the installation of a new roof for the church.

The roof of the facility, which now permits leaks through the ceiling, is currently in poor condition, according to the church, who also told the Bronx Times the roof has not been repaired in at least 25 years.

Phase two, likely to cost upwards of $650,000, consists of plans to improve the facade and exterior of the church building, in an effort to ensure greater safety for the incoming. The uneven pavement outside the facility, seen as another big concern by the church, will also be leveled out.

Phase three of the project, expected to be equal in cost to phase two, includes the replacement of multiple windows and doors as well as the installation of a new air conditioning system for the facility.

Part of phase three will also include the implementation of ramps and other accessories to meet ADA compliance.

Phase four, anticipated to cost $200,000, will go toward the catechism budget, the church ministry, initiatives focused on religious education for children, food pantries and other community services.

Currently, about 50 parishioners and 50 school alums had donated a total of $375,000 toward phase one of the project, according to the church.

The historic church, which was founded at its current location under the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York in 1899, is named after Saint Angela Merici, an Italian religious educator and founder of the Order of Saint Ursula, also known as the Ursulines.

The current brick structure was built in 1923 and served as a church as well as a parochial school space, with the school having been established in 1907 and originally located on 163rd Street and Grant Avenue and later at 10 Bonner Pl.

Originally seen as a spiritual home to Irish, German and Italian immigrants in early years, the parish now sees many individuals and families from South American and African countries.

The historic Bronx church, located a few blocks east of Yankee Stadium, has seen several athletes in its century of history, including National Baseball Hall of Famers Hank Aaron, Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle, the latter of the two having spent their entire careers in a New York Yankees’ uniform.

Another Yankees’ great and Hall of Famer, George Herman “Babe Ruth”, was a financial benefactor toward the church’s construction in the early 1920s as well as a regular parishioner of the church before his death in 1948.

Over the years, the parish has also been associated with former Bronx borough president Louis Haffen and Henry Bruckner, both of whom were also St. Angela Merici Church parishioners.

John Feerick, a St. Angela Merici parochial school alum and benefactor, recalled seeing college football players from Notre Dame and Army who journeyed to the church for prayer before the day’s game at the nearby stadium in the 1940s.

“Our parish motto for St. Angela Merici is from the Latin word ‘serviam’ — meaning ‘I will serve’,” Feerick said. “We have a dedicated committee intent on restoring the church so we can stay and continue to serve the community.”

Feerick, who graduated from the parochial school in 1950, later became the dean of Fordham University School of Law from 1982 to 2002 as well as a law professor at the institution following his 20-year tenure as school dean.

He is also primarily responsible for the curation of the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which set clear rules for the order of presidential succession if a U.S. president is unable to do their job due to death, resignation, illness or disability.

Despite the closing of the parochial school, which served grades 1-8 and educated some future big names including entertainer Dolores Hope, there is still a bright future for the facility as well as the neighborhood.

“This is a vibrant area and the church is still active,” said Father Nestorio Agirembabazi, who was born in Uganda and has served as St. Angela’s pastor for the past 16 years. “We must make these adaptations so we can continue to service the community.”

Father Agirembabazi also told the Bronx Times the roof is a “top priority” and an “absolute necessity.”

The entire four-phase project is currently estimated to take three years to complete, according to the parochial school’s alumni association.

“There is such a rich history here — and we want this church to continue to be here for generations to come,” Agirembabazi said.

Jason Mendez, another parochial school alum and spokesperson for the school’s alumni association viewed the restoration project for the church as “part of a stronger revitalization in the South Bronx.”

For parish service hours and schedule for English, Spanish and bi-lingual mass, please visit the St. Angela Merici Church or the Archdiocese of New York websites.