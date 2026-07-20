South Bronx United helps Bronx youth step onto the World Cup stage

Alejandro Pareja Nazario never imagined his hard work on and off the soccer field would lead him to stand alongside some of the world’s biggest soccer stars.

The 11-year-old was one of 27 South Bronx United players selected to serve as player escorts during this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, an opportunity that brought Bronx youth onto the field before kickoff at several tournament matches, including Sunday’s final.

“It felt exciting at first,” Pareja Nazario said. “I was very nervous since millions of people were watching me on TV… For me personally, it felt like an achievement to make it, since not everybody can make it all the way here to this final stage.”

Pareja Nazario first walked onto the field before the Brazil-Norway match in New Jersey alongside Norwegian star Erling Haaland, who scored twice, sending his team to the quarterfinals. He later returned for the tournament final, where he walked out with Spain defender Pau Cubarsí.

Enrolled in summer camp at the time, Pareja Nazario left for the day to attend the matches. His parents even trusted him with his own cellphone for the first time so he could take photos and videos to share with family and friends.

The experience was one of several opportunities South Bronx United created for its players during the World Cup. For the nonprofit, the tournament wasn’t just about soccer—it was a chance to connect Bronx youth with the world’s biggest sporting event while reinforcing the values the organization teaches every day.

“We realized pretty quickly there was an opportunity to leverage youth’s passion for sport to provide support off the field,” said founder Andrew So.

So founded South Bronx United in 2009 while teaching in the South Bronx after noticing a lack of after-school athletic opportunities. What began as a single soccer team has grown into an organization serving nearly 2,000 children and young adults each year through competitive soccer, academic programming, college mentoring, workforce development and immigration legal services.

With the World Cup taking place across the United States, including matches in the New York metropolitan area, South Bronx United looked for ways to connect its players to the tournament.

“Just to bring the World Cup here was really exciting for kids,” So said. “It’s hard to envision or fathom having it in your backyard. We were really excited about the opportunities that would provide for the youth and increase awareness of our programs.”

Through its partnership with Common Goal—a global network of nonprofits that use soccer for youth development—and FIFA sponsor Quaker, South Bronx United selected 27 players to serve as player escorts, a longstanding soccer tradition in which professional players enter the field hand in hand with a child before kickoff.

Beyond the player escorts, the organization distributed donated tickets through the FIFA Foundation and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, hosted a community watch party at Macombs Dam Park that drew nearly 1,000 people, organized youth clinics and festivals, rented movie theaters so participants could watch tournament matches together and welcomed former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand for a community event.

For the family, South Bronx United has meant much more than the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Pareja Nazario’s parents, Lucia and Octavio, enrolled him in the nonprofit when he was 6 after trying another youth soccer program in Washington Heights. They said the organization helped nurture his love of the sport while teaching him discipline, responsibility and leadership.

“He worked so hard for that,” Lucia said. “Now he knows he can do anything. He can stay on a good, healthy way, eating well, and practicing, working hard. Nothing is easy, but try to do the best every day.”

Originally from Mexico City, the family’s love of soccer runs deep. Octavio has coached youth soccer for years and has encouraged Alejandro to embrace challenges both on and off the field.

“It’s a challenge for him, but we always encourage him to thrive,” Octavio said.

Alejandro says that we will return to the soccer field with South Bronx United this fall, where he’ll transition from goalkeeper to playing on the field.

“We are so grateful for [South Bronx United],” she said. “They are such a great community with us. They always welcome us every time, and they give us a lot of support with Alejandro. It’s very nice how they can help the kids with the sports and also through SBU academy.”

Pareja Nazario will return to South Bronx United this fall, where he’ll transition from goalkeeper to an outfield position as he continues pursuing his dream of one day playing professionally.

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!