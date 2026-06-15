FIFA Bronx Fan Zone unites Bronx fans from around the world

The FIFA Bronx Fan Zone opened Saturday, June 13, bringing live matches, activities and local vendors to the Bronx Terminal Market as soccer fans from across the borough gathered to celebrate the world’s most popular sport.

The fan zone is one of the official free FIFA fan festivals in New York and New Jersey, created to make the tournament more accessible amid soaring ticket prices.

The sold-out event kicked off with remarks from Alex Lasry, CEO of the FIFA World Cup 26 NYNJ Host Committee, and David Coulibaly, director of community affairs for the Office of the Bronx Borough President, who delivered a statement on behalf of Borough President Vanessa Gibson, who was unable to attend.

“The Bronx is home to residents from every corner of the world, and events like this are exactly how we celebrate that we don’t just talk about diversity, we live it, we play it,” said Coulibaly on behalf of Gibson. “And today, thanks to you, Alex and team, we’re going to watch it together.”

That diversity was on full display throughout the afternoon. Fans arrived wearing jerseys representing countries from across the globe, including Haiti, Mexico, Spain, Morocco and Brazil.

While World Cup ticket prices have put matches out of reach for many fans, the free fan zone drew residents eager to support their favorite teams and celebrate the sport alongside fellow soccer enthusiasts. The event featured Telemundo’s Spanish-language coverage, catering to the Bronx’s large Spanish-speaking community.

The fan zone opened with a screening of the Qatar-Switzerland match at 3 p.m. Although many attendees had no strong allegiance to either team, they were excited to gather with other fans and looked ahead to the evening’s Brazil-Morocco match — even if it meant missing Game 5 of the Knicks’ NBA Finals run. (spoiler: they won).

Jamie, who is originally from Mexico, said he secured tickets for himself and his family after seeing a social media post advertising the free event. He said he is rooting for Mexico, the United States and Spain, citing his admiration for young FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal.

A lifelong soccer fan, Jamie has attended six World Cups and traveled to matches in the United States, Brazil, Russia and Qatar over the years. He has already purchased tickets for matches in Mexico City and a World Cup quarterfinal in Los Angeles this year, spending more than $2,000.

For younger fans, the event offered a chance to experience the excitement of the World Cup close to home.

Yahya and his brother Adam, originally from Morocco, traveled an hour from Eastchester to the Bronx Terminal Market sporting Moroccan jerseys and waving flags in support of their home country. They joined dozens of fans watching Morocco’s match against Brazil, which ended in a draw.

The tournament’s presence in the region has also generated excitement among local organizations such as South Bronx United, a nonprofit that combines competitive soccer with youth enrichment, college preparation and immigration legal services.

Ali Acevedo, director of individual giving & events at South Bronx United said students have been eagerly anticipating the World Cup’s arrival. Twenty-three South Bronx United student-athletes will serve as player escorts at matches held at MetLife Stadium.

“We’re not just spectators, we’re active participants in the World Cup coming here, so it’s really a great jumping-off point for us,” Acevedo said. “It’s also, I think, a lifelong opportunity, a lifelong memory for them.”

Several local vendors also set up booths throughout the event, adding to the festival atmosphere. Businesses from the Boogie Down Food Hall, including Food Bazaar, Taco Mix, Teriyaki Go, Juici Patties, Gracey’s Culinary Specialties, Bubble Tea 101 and Rokstar Chicken, were offered complimentary booth space during the festival.

Sam, co-owner of Gracey’s Culinary Specialties, said organizers told vendors that approximately 4,000 tickets had been reserved for Saturday’s event. He hoped even more fans would arrive later in the evening for the Brazil-Morocco match.

The fan zone continued through June 14, streaming matches including Germany-Curaçao and the Netherlands-Japan game. Additional FIFA fan zones are planned across Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island and New Jersey, while several Bronx businesses and community organizations are hosting their own World Cup watch parties and offering promotions throughout the tournament.