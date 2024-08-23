Sky Zone: Bouncing into the Bronx early 2026

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A nationwide expansion will bring a popular indoor entertainment park closer to Bronxites.

The popular indoor trampoline park Sky Zone announced Thursday that it will open a new location in the Bronx in early 2026 as part of a national expansion. Bronx families will be able to play basketball, dodgeball, zip line, and jump into a foam pit while jumping on trampolines.

“We are creating more access for families to stay active and create lasting memories with each other,” said Mike Revak, President of Sky Zone Franchise Group.

Soon families will be able to hop on over to 4720 Third Ave in Belmont for birthday parties, team events or just a day of family fun. It will also offer discounts and exclusive events through a Sky Zone membership.

The move into the Bronx represents the first franchise location opened by Jesus Horton. At the moment, families in the Bronx would have to travel to Yonkers or New Rochelle to get their jump on. A location in Queens is also listed as “Coming Soon,” according to the Sky Zone website.

“We are thrilled to continue to support our multi-unit franchisees while welcoming new franchise partners into the Sky Zone family.” said Revak.

The group announced its expansion into the Bronx along with seven other new locations across California, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The company, which was founded in 2004, owns, operates and franchises over 270 locations across the U.S.