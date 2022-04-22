Six Bronx bus lines are going electric. Is your route included in MTA’s zero-emission bus fleet upgrade?

Six Bronx bus lines are set for an all-electric upgrade, as Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Earth Day the MTA’s deployment of 60 zero-emission electric buses at six bus depots across the five boroughs, including the Kingsbridge Bus Depot.

Riders of the Bx3, Bx7, Bx10, Bx13, Bx18, and Bx20 lines will get the chance to make an environmentally conscious commute on the 40-foot zero-emission New Flyer XD60 bus model that includes overhead pantograph chargers.

In New York City, approximately 75% of MTA bus depots are located in low- to moderate-income communities and transit bus routes run disproportionately through these neighborhoods.

The MTA made a climate commitment in 2018 for a zero-emission bus fleet by 2040, which they say would cut 520,000 metric tons of carbon emissions annually. The second fleet of buses will be at all six locations by 2023, the MTA currently operates 15 zero-emission electric buses, and its historic $51.5 Billion MTA 2020-2024 Capital Program includes $1.1 billion in funding to purchase another 500 buses.

“My administration is laser focused on speeding up our transition to clean energy,” Hochul said. “Public transportation has always been critical to reducing emissions and this deployment is a major step toward the MTA’s commitment to a zero-emission bus fleet by 2040. New York’s progress in modernizing our transportation infrastructure has far-reaching impacts that help address social equity and continue to cement our status as a national leader in the fight against climate change.”

Other depots and buses included in this first batch of all-electric buses include:

Grand Avenue, Queens: servicing the B24, B32, B39, B47, B48, B57, B60, B62, Q59

Charleston, Staten Island: servicing the S55, S56, S74, S78, S84

East New York, Brooklyn: servicing the B12, B14, B15, B17, B25, B42, B45, B65, B82, B83, B84, Q24, Q56

Michael J. Quill, Manhattan: servicing the M8, M9, M12, M20, M21, M22, M42, M50, M55, M57, M66, M72

Jamaica, Queens: servicing the Q3, Q4, Q5, Q17, Q30, Q42, Q77, Q84, Q85

The MTA said this recent deployment contains several major milestones for its bus fleet, including the first partnership with the New York Power Authority to manage charger installation, and the first partnership with a power company to install high-tension service and construction of a substation to supply electric buses.

As the MTA prepares for its eventual shift to a zero emissions, electric-reliant bus infrastructure, the Bronx has been primed by the transit authority for future development of electric bus charging facilities. A request for proposals (RFP) was published last month to facilitate the development of a first-of-its-kind electric bus charging facility on Gun Hill Road in the Baychester neighborhood.

Accelerating the MTA’s delivery of bus electrification and a zero-emission bus fleet, the RFP calls for proposals to develop the 550,000-square-foot, MTA-owned industrial land adjacent to the existing Gun Hill Road Bus Depot.

