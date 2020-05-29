Shutterfly brings joy to NYC seniors and donates more than $750,000 to those in need

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Shutterfly, the leading photography retailer and manufacturing platform, has to-date donated over $750,000 in monetary donations and other charitable initiatives to communities in need through its Shutterfly for Good Platform.

In New York, the company has delivered over 18,000 free photo prints to residents in six elderly care facilities throughout the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan, to give joy and brighten their days.

On May 28, it announced its efforts to bring joy and much-needed resources to communities across America through its Shutterfly for Good platform.

“Our business is built on connecting people and creating more from life’s moments; and in these challenging times, that is more important than ever,” said Jim Hilt, Shutterfly president. “It’s been incredible to see how communities around the globe are coming together to lift one another up. At Shutterfly, we believe we have a responsibility to help amplify these efforts and shine a light on the good in the world, today and every day. We’re very happy to have a platform to do that through Shutterfly for Good.”

Shutterfly has partnered with stock photography company Scopio to deliver over 18,000 photo prints to residents in six elderly care facilities throughout New York City to give joy and brighten their days. The facilities all fall within the New York City Department for the Aging and include:

Mid Bronx Senior Citizens Council (Bronx)

Kings County Hospital Center (Brooklyn)

ABSW Senior Citizens Center (Manhattan)

West 74th Street Home (Manhattan)

Church of the Epiphany (Manhattan)

Isabella Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation (Manhattan)

Donating to Organizations Supporting Those in Need

To date, Shutterfly has donated more than $750,000 to organizations nationwide that are helping communities most in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shutterfly has donated $495,000 to multiple organizations such as those supporting the manufacturing and distribution of personal protective equipment, food-related charities, healthcare and more via its partnership with the Ellen Show and $225,000 to distribute diapers, formula, baby food, shampoo, soap and more to the most vulnerable families in America via its partnership with Baby2Baby.

Shutterfly is also donating $20,000 directly to Feeding America’s national response fund to help support the organization’s mission to feed people facing hunger and food insecurity.

Supporting America’s PPE Supply Chain

Shutterfly is now producing American-made cloth face masks to help supplement the nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment among healthcare workers and the public. The company is partnering with Feeding America to offer a “buy one, give one” promotion. For every purchase of a single or four-pack of face masks, Shutterfly will donate the equivalent amount of face masks to local Feeding America food banks up until Aug. 30. Snapfish, which joined the Shutterfly Inc. family of brands in January, is also producing fully customizable cloth face masks, alongside ready-made versions honoring our front-line workers and more lighthearted designs.

In late April, Shutterfly released Moments on the Shutterfly app, intended to help connect customers to the important life events they may be missing while confined to their homes, such as spring picture day, graduation events, birthday parties, and vacations. The app allows users to replace the background of a photo with a custom background and add fun stickers and text. The finished photo can be saved, shared, or used to personalize products. Several releases since launch have included an expansion of backgrounds, stickers, and occasions.

“We initially conceived of the idea to help recreate the formal spring school portraits that so many parents were missing due to school closures,” said Beth Burkhart, Shutterfly’s general manager. “But in developing the experience, and watching customer interaction, we quickly realized the applications are far broader. We’ve had fun adding to the background and sticker collection, and it’s inspiring to see what our customers create.”

Moments is available on the free Shutterfly app for iOS and can be downloaded from the Apple Store.