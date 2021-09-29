Shooting leaves one dead and another injured at Sotomayor Houses

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Sept. 20 shooting left one man dead and another injured at the Sotomayor Houses in Soundview.

According to the NYPD, at 3:54 p.m., police responded to an assault at 1791 Bruckner Blvd., home to the Sotomayor Houses. Upon arrival, officers found a 43 year-old male with gunshot wounds to the torso and a 37-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his feet.

Just before 4 p.m., the victim and a group of friends were outside when a masked gunman dressed all in black fired off six rounds, police sources said, before fleeing the scene, the Daily News reported.

Both victims were taken to Jacobi Hospital where the 43 year-old was pronounced dead. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased is pending family notification.