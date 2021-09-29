Police & Fire

Shooting leaves one dead and another injured at Sotomayor Houses

Police on the scene at a Sept. 20, 2021 shooting at the Sotomayor Houses in the Soundview section of the Bronx.
Photos courtesy Aracelis Batista

A Sept. 20 shooting left one man dead and another injured at the Sotomayor Houses in Soundview.

According to the NYPD, at 3:54 p.m., police responded to an assault at 1791 Bruckner Blvd., home to the Sotomayor Houses. Upon arrival, officers found a 43 year-old male with gunshot wounds to the torso and a 37-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his feet.

Just before 4 p.m., the victim and a group of friends were outside when a masked gunman dressed all in black fired off six rounds, police sources said, before fleeing the scene, the Daily News reported.

Both victims were taken to Jacobi Hospital where the 43 year-old was pronounced dead. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Police investigate a shooting in Soundview that left one person dead and another injured.

The identity of the deceased is pending family notification.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

