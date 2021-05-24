Shooting behind McDonald’s leaves one dead, four injured

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 17-year-old was shot and killed last weekend behind a McDonald’s in the south Bronx and four others were injured.

According to the NYPD, on May 15, at approximately 9:07 p.m., police responded to a 911 call for multiple people shot at the rear of 1625 Webster Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered Armanis Valdez, 17, of 1694 Nelson Avenue, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS transported him to BronxCare Health System where he was pronounced deceased.

Upon further investigation it was discovered that four additional victims were shot during this incident and made their way to BronxCare Health System by private means. A 31-year-old male was shot in the left leg, a 28-year-old female shot in the right leg, a 25-year-old male shot twice in the right leg and a 24-year-old male shot in the right buttocks and left leg. They are all in stable condition and the investigation is ongoing.