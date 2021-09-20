Shooting at Claremont Park cookout leaves man dead, 3 others – including 11-year-old boy – injured

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in the Bronx are on the hunt for the shooter who killed a 22-year-old man and injured three others — including an 11-year-old boy — during a barbecue in Claremont Park on Saturday night.

Police said the mass shooting occurred at about 11:13 p.m. on Sept. 18 inside the park in the area of Teller Avenue and Mount Eden Parkway.

According to law enforcement sources, the victims had been participating in a cookout at the location; published reports indicated that as many as 200 people may have been attendance.

The good times soured, however, when a dispute broke out during the party, police said. An unidentified individual then pulled out a gun and started firing.

Several men were seen fleeing the park inside a vehicle moments after the bullets rang out, authorities said.

Officers from the 44th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found three wounded victims at the location: an 11-year-old boy shot in the shoulder; a 24-year-old woman with two bullet wounds in her torso; and a 22-year-old man shot in the torso.

EMS rushed the boy and the 24-year-old woman to Lincoln Hospital; the child is listed in stable condition, while the woman remains in critical but stable condition.

Paramedics brought the 22-year-old man to BronxCare Health System, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Officers later learned that a fourth victim of the Claremont Park shooting, a 22-year-old man shot in the leg, walked into Lincoln Hospital seeking treatment. He’s listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

This story appears courtesy of our sister publication amNewYork.