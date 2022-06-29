Septimo projected to hold onto South Bronx’s Assembly District 84 seat

A second term appears to be on the docket for South Bronx Assemblymember Amanda Septimo as she holds a double-digit advantage over her two primary challengers as is the projected winner heading into the late hours Tuesday night.

With roughly 98% of scanners reporting, Septimo holds a 49%-35% lead over challenger Alberto Torres, with a third candidate, Hector Feliciano running a distant third in the race, at 14%, according to the city Board of Elections.

Septimo, a youth leader in the Bronx dating back to 2005, is a fast riser in politics.

Her first Assembly tenure has included sponsoring successful bills relating to the emissions of toxic air contaminants — which directly impact her district, one that has the highest asthma rates in the country — and a bill for equitable siting and construction of NYC-based methadone program facilities in the five boroughs.

Torres is a longtime community leader and attorney with 30 years in civic service working for nonprofit agencies in the 84th District. Feliciano is a college prep director in the South Bronx region.

District 84 encompasses the Hunts Points and Mott Haven neighborhoods, and Septimo won the seat in 2020 by nearly 70 percentage points, defeating Republican challenger Rosaline Nieves.

Septimo will run uncontested in November’s general election with no Republican on the ballot.

