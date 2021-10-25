Senior citizen viciously attacked and robbed in Kingsbridge

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a man who viciously attacked and robbed a senior citizen in Kingsbridge.

According to police, on Oct. 19, at 11: 25 p.m., 85-year-old man was entering his apartment building in the vicinity of Cannon Place when an assailant ambushed him, brandished a gun and demanded money. When he refused to fork over his wallet, the perp kicked him several times knocking him to the ground.

He then stole the man’s wallet, which had $50 and credit cards.

The crook fled the scene in a gray 4-door sedan westbound on Cannon Place. The man suffered a minor injury to his right knee, which EMS treated on scene.

The suspect is described as a medium-skinned male, approximately 20-30 years old, 5’9″, with an athletic build and a ponytail; last seen wearing a Nike windbreaker and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.