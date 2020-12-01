See the great Pez-dispensing Christmas tree at the Bartow-Pell Mansion in Pelham Bay

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It’s not quite Rockefeller Center, but a new holiday attraction at the Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum in Pelham Bay is quite a tasty one to say the least.

The museum has decked its halls with a Pez-ornamented Christmas tree, among many other pines, which will be hanging similar candy for guests to admire this holiday season.

Approximately 130 candy dispensers will adorn the festive tree, ranging from the classic Santa and Mrs. Claus to “naughty listed” Bart Simpson, Garfield the lasagna-loving feline, Anna and Olaf from Disney’s “Frozen” along with princess Cinderella, to name just a few.

That tree will be guarded by two of earth’s mightiest heroes, Thor, the Asgardian god of thunder and billionaire weapons-contractor-turned-Avenger, Tony Stark — more commonly known as Iron Man.

Along with the dispensing tree, the museum will also have timed and ticketed candlelight walk-throughs starting this Friday, Dec. 4 from 4 to 9 p.m.

There will also be daytime walk-throughs beginning on Saturday, Dec. 5, in addition to performances of “Mr. Dickens Tells a Christmas Carol” on Saturday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 13 and the following weekend on Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20.

As the mansion grounds remain open each day, a brand new Candy Cane Carriage House Gift Shoppe will welcome customers on weekends from Saturday, Dec. 5 through Sunday, Dec. 20.

Hot cocoa and “yummy jingle dogs” will be sold for purchase.

Bartow-Pell Mansion also stressed that New York State and New York City COVID-19 health and safety guidelines must be followed imperatively during all visits. Individuals must wear face coverings when they are in public space and are within six feet of other individuals.

More can be learned on these holiday happenings at BartowPellMansionMuseum.org.