Second suspect arrested in double homicide following baby shower dispute among Westchester men in the Bronx

Police arrested a second suspect in connection with a double homicide in February that allegedly emerged from a dispute among Westchester men at a Fordham Manor baby shower.

On Tuesday, police revealed that they arrested Nathaniel Sewell, of Mount Vernon. The 26-year-old was arrested for murder, manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

Sewell had not been arraigned yet as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, the Bronx Times learned from the district attorney’s office.

An NYPD spokesperson did not have information Wednesday afternoon as to how he was arrested, or whether he was turned in or turned himself in.

Arnold Oliver of Peekskill and Jamal Smith of New Rochelle, ages 24 and 28 respectively, were killed following the Feb. 12 dispute. Both men were brought straight to St. Barnabas Hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The incident took place at the corner of East 198 Street and Webster Avenue in front of 397 E. 198 St. shortly before 11 p.m., within the 52nd Precinct, according to the police.

Police sources said that Wayne Smith, of New Rochelle, allegedly shot Arnold Oliver in the face in retaliation after his brother Jamal Smith was shot in the torso moments earlier. Sources familiar with the investigation said that Oliver and Jamal Smith were involved in a dispute at an event venue for a baby shower that Wayne Smith also attended.

Wayne Smith, 28, was taken into custody in a matter of hours for murder and criminal possession of a weapon and arraigned the next day, according to police. He allegedly had a .38 caliber Taurus revolver in his hand, which he did not have a permit for, police said.

Wayne Smith was charged by the district attorney for murder in the second degree, manslaughter in the first degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and two more in the fourth degree, harassment in the second degree and criminal possession of a firearm.

On the Tuesday following the incident, police announced that they were looking for a second suspect.

According to a Feb. 13 criminal complaint, Oliver didn’t just suffer multiple shots to the head by Wayne Smith, but another individual allegedly stabbed him multiple times in the neck and head.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the NYPD.