Police on the lookout for suspect following Fordham Manor double homicide; one suspect arraigned

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police revealed Tuesday night that they are looking for a second suspect concerning a double homicide over the weekend in Fordham Manor that stemmed from a dispute at a baby shower.

On Saturday, police responded to a call on Saturday of a man shot at the corner of East 198 Street and Webster Avenue shortly before 11 p.m., within the 52nd Precinct, and arrived to find two males in front of 397 E. 198 St.

Police sources said over the weekend that 28-year-old Wayne Smith, of New Rochelle, allegedly shot Arnold Oliver, 24, of Peekskill, in the face in retaliation after his brother Jamal Smith, also 28, of New Rochelle, was shot in the torso moments earlier.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that Oliver and Jamal Smith were involved in a dispute at an event venue for a baby shower Wayne Smith also attended.

A detective investigating the incident who cited video surveillance and witnesses said there were multiple unknown individuals involved. According to the criminal complaint, Oliver didn’t just suffer multiple shots to the head by Wayne Smith, but another individual allegedly stabbed Oliver multiple times in the neck and head.

Wayne Smith was taken into custody hours after the incident on murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges and arraigned the next day.

He was charged by the district attorney on Sunday for murder in the second degree, manslaughter in the first degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and two more in the fourth degree, harassment in the second degree and criminal possession of a firearm.

Wayne Smith allegedly had a .38 caliber Taurus revolver in his hand, which he did not have a permit for, according to the police.

Upon further investigation of the incident, police announced late Tuesday night that another suspect is being sought out relating to the incident, pictured. As of 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, the suspect has not been arrested, a police spokesperson told the Bronx Times.

Both Oliver and Jamal Smith were transported to St. Barnabas Hospital from the scene, where they were pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

– Robert Pozarycki contributed to this report