School bus catches fire in Williamsbridge

A video posted to social media shows a school bus that erupted into flames on Allerton Avenue Monday morning.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A school bus caught fire on Allerton Avenue in Williamsbridge early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a call about a school bus engulfed in flames at around 7 a.m. near the New York Botanical Garden, according to the fire department.

A handful of users posted videos of the blaze online, showing the front half of the bus swallowed by bright flames and fire fighters dousing the vehicle with water.

It’s unclear whether the bus was in service when it burst into flames, but fire department officials said there were no reported injuries.

NYFD said that the cause of the fire was still under investigation.