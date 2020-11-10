Schneps Virtual Events Services says to organizations: Don’t cancel your event!

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The pandemic has created pressure on organizations to transform their live events to an online platform. Many simply cancel them but don’t need to, because Schneps Media Virtual Events Services can do it for you.

They’re a one-stop shop, with the ability to take your vision for the event and translate it online, live or pre-recorded. Among the services they provide are staging, AV, camera, editing, and music selection. They have a platform that can handle digital invites too.

Better yet, organizations can leverage Schneps Media’s wide online reach of 4 million monthly visitors to help build an audience, along with an email database, social media channels, and their network of magazines and newspapers.

“We’ve been doing events for 20 years, and have already executed more than 30 virtual events since April,” said Amanda Tarley, Schneps Director of Events Services. “There are many organizations that think pivoting online will be more costly, but the opposite is true.”

Tarley points out that for live events in normal times, organizations typically pay for catering and a venue in normal times. Online, those costs are gone.

“We’ll be able to package the program so it will stick to your normal budget,” said Tarley. “In fact, most clients are saving money.”

Right now, especially during this pandemic, it’s important for organizations to stay connected with their market and maintain brand equity. Virtual events are an effective key way to do it.

For more information contact Amanda Tarley at atarley@schnepsmedia.com or call (718) 249 9640