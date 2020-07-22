Premier Kings of the Bronx event makes its virtual debut on September 17

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

This September, join in on a virtual celebration of extraordinary men from the Bronx.

Schneps Media in collaboration with the Bronx Times and the Bronx Times Reporter will present the Virtual Kings of the Bronx 2020 event, which celebrates and honors successful men in business who make an impact in their workplace and within their respective communities.

In addition, the virtual event will also serve as a vital networking opportunity to connect like-minded men at “The Ultimate Networking Event.”

“After 10 years of honoring the power women of the Bronx, it gives me great pleasure to celebrate and recognize the successful men who make a positive impact in our community,” said Laura Guerriero, publisher of the Bronx Times. “These exceptional men share a vision as leaders, contributors and mentors, and truly lead by example.”

This year’s premier event will be hosted by Ed Randall, a Bronx native who just entered his 46th season in baseball broadcasting. Randall currently hosts popular radio shows like “Remember When” with Rico Petrocelli and Ed Randall’s “Talking Baseball.”

In 2003, Randall founded a nonprofit called Fans for the Cure, which promotes prostate cancer awareness, provides free PSA screening and focuses on the importance of early detection for best outcomes.

All raffle proceeds from the virtual event will go toward Fans for the Cure.

Kings of the Bronx 2020 is on Thursday, September 17 at 7 p.m. To learn more, or to be an exhibitor, call 718-260-4581 or email events@schnepsmedia.com.