Schneps Media to announce 3rd annual Bronx Power List in December

The most influential movers and shakers in the Bronx will be named to the Schneps Media 3rd annual Power List on Dec. 12.

The event, which will take place at 6 p.m. at Maestro’s Caterers in Morris Park, recognizes those named for their continued commitment, impact and influence these individuals have sustained on the Bronx’s existence over the past year. Lisa Sorin, the president of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce, will serve as mistress of ceremony.

Schneps Media, publishers of amNY METRO, Bronx Times Reporter, Bronx Times, El Correo, and Caribbean Life is proud to bring together the most extraordinary men and women to connect, support one another, do business and build community. Guests enjoy a most powerful ultimate networking evening.

Corporate sponsors for the event include Ponce Bank, Hunts Point Produce Market, The Glendronach Distillery and Miss Jessie’s. And 100% of the evening’s raffle proceeds will go to benefit a local cause.

Tickets are available for this ultimate networking event at BronxPowerList.com



For more information on sponsorships please reach out to Demetra Mattone, at [email protected], 7 18-260-4512.

