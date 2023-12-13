Schneps Media honors some of the borough’s best at third annual Bronx Power List event

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Some of the biggest Bronx names were recently honored at an event that annually recognizes the borough’s most influential individuals.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, Schneps Media hosted the third annual Bronx Power List event at Maestro’s Caterers, located at 1703 Bronxdale Ave., to honor individuals who have shown a continued commitment to the Bronx, while also having had an impact and influence on the borough’s existence over the past year.

The event, which featured a VIP Power Hour, a cocktail hour, an award presentation ceremony and a raffle, celebrated and showcased 47 honorees who have shown dedication to their businesses and careers, while also improving the borough that they each have such an affinity for.

The VIP Power Hour gave the honorees an opportunity to meet one another and network, as well as receive their Schneps Media star pin to become an official Star Network member.

This year’s Bronx Power Listers included individuals with professions from business leaders, business owners, educators, and entrepreneurs to executive directors and chief executive officers, among others, all of whom have built successful careers and businesses in the borough over the years.

The award ceremony emceed by the President & CEO of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce, Lisa Sorin, was a high-energy celebration where honorees danced the red carpet with their community and were presented with their awards for being named to this year’s Bronx Power List, all of them expressing their excitement and gratitude in being honored among the best in the borough.

“I don’t do this work to get acknowledgement — but it always feels great,” said Dwayne Brown, deputy executive director for Workforce & Education at Phipps Neighborhoods. “It always feels nice to get recognition for what you do within the community and to know that you’ve made a positive impact,” Brown added.

At Phipps Neighborhoods, Brown is responsible for developing and building a portfolio of community-based initiatives, including early childhood centers, summer camps, and community schools as well as after-school and workforce programs.

“I am truly appreciative to be recognized alongside these great people,” said Rocky Bucano, president of the Hip Hop Museum, who was honored as a Bronx Power Lister for the third consecutive year.

According to Bucano, the Hip Hop Museum, which is expected to be completed in the spring of 2025, was a 14-year journey that finally came to fruition.

“We established not only the first Hip Hop Museum in the borough, we established the first Hip Hop Museum in the world,” Bucano added.

Another honoree, Dawn M. Florio, an attorney for over 30 years, is known for her honesty, compassion, tenacity, integrity and relentless work ethic in a long career in criminal defense.

“I’m usually a voice for the voiceless and I love helping my community,” said Dawn M. Florio, founding & managing partner of Dawn M. Florio Law Firm PLLC. “I’m always trying to spread awareness to young people in the borough and convince them that there are other opportunities and possibilities for them in life besides joining a gang, getting involved with drugs and eventually going to jail.”

“This is truly a tremendous honor, and congratulations to everybody else who is being celebrated tonight,” Florio added.

Prior to opening her own practice, Florio worked as an assistant district attorney in the Bronx and was later promoted to senior trial attorney and prosecuted the most high-profile cases.

“I am just so thankful to be recognized at this event,” said Phillip Grant, chief executive officer of the Hunts Point Produce Market. “I want to thank Schneps Media and I want to especially thank Lisa Sorin for everything she’s done for the (Hunts Point) Produce Market,” Grant added.

“I’m from the Bronx, I represent the Bronx, and my heart belongs to the Bronx,” said Fat Joe, Grammy-nominated recording artist, author, actor, entrepreneur, philanthropist and media personality, who is of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent. “I’ll always be there for the community, whenever there’s anything I can do for the people of my community. They know I am here for them,” he added.

Starting his rap career in the early 1990s, Fat Joe has become one of the most prominent names in the history of hip hop, with hits including “What’s Luv” featuring Ashanti and Ja Rule, “Make It Rain” with Lil’ Wayne, “Lean Back” as a member of the Terror Squad and “All The Way Up” with Remy Ma, French Montana and Infrared.

In recent years, Fat Joe has reinvented himself, launching an Instagram Live talk show in 2020, hosting the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards as well as episodes of The Drew Barrymore Show and The Wendy Williams show. He also became an author in 2022, releasing his memoir, “The Book of Jose.”

“It means a lot to be named a Bronx Power Lister,” said Bharati Kemraj, senior associate of Patrick B. Jenkins & Associates. “It’s a real honor to know that you’ve contributed to helping your community but it’s also a reminder that we can always do more for them.”

More honorees expressed the importance of giving back, as well as having someone else’s back and looking out for one another.

“It’s all about giving back and helping the community in any way you can,” and looking out for seniors as well as young people when it comes,” said Janice Martin, AVP & Branch Manager of Ridgewood Savings Bank on White Plains Road.

“It’s also important that we look out for our seniors as well as young people, especially when it comes to financial and educational awareness,” Martin added. “Just being here tonight is a tremendous honor.”

Another Bronx Power Lister, who viewed being honored as a tremendous privilege, has always been about passing on the “success formula” to as many people as possible, and even brought copies of his book, Running Between the Raindrops, which was published in 2021 and is based on unlocking someone’s greatness within them.

“Bringing value to other people’s lives brings value to my life,” said Gregory Perry, owner of Crown Trophy, who was also an educator for more than 40 years, and taught at the City College of New York.

“I try to get others to unlock their greatness and manifest their dreams by helping them realize the greatness within themselves and to always think positive, regardless of the situation,” added Perry. I also tell them that what they may see as failure, is, in reality, an opportunity to bounce back stronger than ever.”

Another honoree also sees one’s confidence going to hand in hand with their success.

“It’s such a thrill to be honored as a Bronx Power Lister,” said Jessica Rosado, chief, Crime Victims Assistance Bureau, Bronx District Attorney’s Office. “As a Puerto Rican woman who was born and raised in the Bronx and lived in a poor neighborhood while being raised by a single mother, I just had to build resilience and gain in myself. Now, I have that confidence and I feel comfortable in my own skin, which has enabled me to connect with others and help those who are in my situation as I was growing up,” Rosado added.

Rosado also said that being honored as a Bronx Power Lister felt like winning a Grammy Award.

“I first want to thank Schneps — I am just so honored and humbled to be here,” said Santos Ruiz, assistant vice president and retail cluster manager at Ponce Bank, who oversees branches in the South Bronx as well as East Harlem. “I have spent 20 years in banking and I just love what I do.”

Ruiz has previous experience working with Bank of America as well as JP Morgan, where he spent more than a decade of his career.

“It’s so exciting to be here,” said Davon Russell, president of WHEDco, who has worked with the community development organization for 30 years. “I am excited about this and I am excited about our upcoming projects, including the Bronx Music Hall,” Russell added.

Among the other honorees were Senay Mekonen, the owner and operator of Chick-fil-A in Marble Hill, who was also celebrated for his grand opening and being a leader in the community by creating new jobs for the Bronx; and Steven Rivera, CEO of ProHealth Connect and Sentry Management Solutions, who was born and raised in the Bronx and has committed to health care for 28 years.

The Bronx Power List also had its own MC, a familiar face who has worked with the Bronx Times since its inception in 1981.

“I look around this room and all I can say is, ‘amazing,'” said Lisa Sorin, president of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce, an honoree as well as the Mistress of Ceremonies for the event. “I know how special and important the Bronx is to everybody in this room and that everyone here has a full vision of the beauty that is the Bronx, and this is just a portion of the people who do great things for the borough.”

The evening ended with the illustrious honoree, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L Gibson, who spoke and uplifted the attendees with her passion and commitment to the Bronx.

The Bronx Power List event also featured a raffle, with 100% of the proceeds allocated to the Inspired Community Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research organization that provides an early intervention center for children in NYC with special needs, improving their social interactions and communication skills.

Corporate sponsors for the Schneps Media-hosted event included the Glendronach Distillery, Ponce Bank, Phipps Neighborhoods, WHEDco, Hunts Point Produce Market, Ridgewood Savings Bank and Miss Jessie’s, along with Schneps Media and the Bronx Times.

Bronx Power List Honorees

Davina Angus, Vice President of Programs, PENCIL Inc.

Dwayne Brown, Deputy Executive Director for Workforce & Education, Phipps Neighborhoods

Rocky Bucano, President, The Hip Hop Museum

Susan R. Burns, Ph.D., President, College of Mount Saint Vincent

April Cardena, Founding Partner, Premier Strategies Inc.

Vincenza Carovillano, Makeup Artist, BE[YOU]TIFUL

Jennifer Connolly, Principal, Preston High School

Justin Cortes, Chief of Staff, Bronx Borough President’s Office

Joseph Cruz, Co-CEO, Hoops in the Sun

Kenneth Doonan, Partner, Mitchell & Doonan Inc.

Dr. Musu Drammeh, Ambassador at Large for the Gambian

Dawn M. Florio, Founding & Managing Partner, Dawn M. Florio Law Firm PLLC

Hon. Vanessa L. Gibson, Bronx Borough President

Teresa Gonzalez, Co-Founder & Partner, Evolution Strategies NY

Phillip Grant, Chief Executive Officer, Hunts Point Produce Market

Angel Hernandez, Bronx Borough Historian, Bronx Borough President’s Office

Fat Joe, Grammy Nominated Recording Artist, Author, Actor and Entrepreneur

Bharati Sukul Kemraj, Senior Associate, Patrick B. Jenkins & Associates

Derrick Lewis, Co-Founder & Board Chair, The Bronx Community Foundation

Desmon Lewis, Co-Founder & Board Member, The Bronx Community Foundation

Chaplain Dr. Ingrid P. Lewis-Martin, Chief Advisor, Office of the Mayor

Tracey Madio, Owner, A1 Food Depot

Sandy Manessis, Principal, New Visions Charter High School for Advanced Math & Science II

Janice Martin, AVP & Branch Manager, White Plains Road, Ridgewood Savings Bank

Senay Mekonen, Owner & Operator, Chick-fil-A Marble Hill

Timothy Mitchell, Managing Partner, Mitchell & Doonan Inc.

Joaquin Morante, MD, Pulmonary & Critical Care Physician, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi

Hon. Janet Peguero, Deputy Borough President, Bronx

Anthony Perez, Bronx Borough Commissioner, NYC Department of Transportation

Gregory Perry, Owner, Crown Trophy

Sony Pierre, Founder & CEO, ARA Emotional Wellness Mental Hygiene Inc.

Savina P. Playter, Esq., President, Bronx Women’s Bar Association

Sophia Reed, Program Director, R.A.I.N. Inc.

David Valera Reynoso, Advisor to the CEO, IHL Group

Stephen Ritz, Founder, Green Bronx Machine

Steven Rivera, Chief Executive Officer, Sentry Management Solutions & ProHealth Connect

Jason Robinson, Desiree Sanchez and Deborah Wong, Co-Owners, The Living Room

Jessica Rosado, Chief, Crime Victims Assistance Bureau, Bronx District Attorney’s Office

Santos Ruiz, Assistant Vice President, Retail Cluster Manager, Ponce Bank

Davon Russell, President, WHEDco

Prisca Salazar-Rodriguez, Co-Founder & Partner, Evolution Strategies NY

Joseph Santiago, Retail Cluster Manager, Ponce Bank

Mario Sena, President & CEO, Agape Transportation

Lisa Sorin, President, Bronx Chamber of Commerce, Mistress of Ceremonies

Dr. Camelia Tepelus, Executive Director, Morris Park BID

Valerie Vazquez-Diaz, First Deputy Commissioner, Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit

Dan Zauderer, Founder, Grassroots Grocery

Follow us on Instagram for news on this and other Schneps Events @schnepsmedia

Reach Steven Goodstein at [email protected] or (718) 260–8326. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes