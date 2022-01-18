Scanlan shines at the Stanner Games

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

On Sunday, Jan. 16, the Crusaders competed in the Stanner Games at the New Balance Armory in Fort Washington, New York. The meet was well organized, and the competition was intense. Many teams from the tri-state area were present. There were three freshman events: SMR (400-, 200-, 200- and 800-meter relays), 55 meters and 55-meter hurdles. The varsity races were 55 meters, 300, 600, 1000, 1600, 4×200, 4×400, 4×800, shot put, high jump, triple jump, pole vault, and long jump. Medals were awarded to the top 5 athletes.

Our freshman girls gave all they had, but the varsity competition was overwhelming. We brought home six medals in the freshman girls races. Dakota Hickman won the Freshman Girls 55-meter dash and Kimaris Hickman took fourth place. Plus, Saniah Caldwell, Dakota Hickman, Kimaris Hickman and Candice Palmer won the freshman girls SMR (400-, 200-, 200- and 800- meter relay).

Junior Dontae Lindo and Freshman Tristan Vega are showing great improvements. Lindo broke his personal record in the 600 meters and Vega broke his personal record in the 55- and 300-meter races. Great job to all that competed.

Our next meet is on Friday, Jan. 21, New Balance Games at the New Balance Armory in Fort Washington.