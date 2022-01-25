Scanlan nets 7 medals at the New Balance Games

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

On Friday, Jan. 21, the Monsignor Scanlan Crusaders competed in the New Balance Games at the New Balance Armory in Fort Washington, New York. The meet was well organized and the competition was intense. Many teams from the tri-state area were present. The following events were contested for freshman, sophomore, novice, middle school and club teams: 55-, 200- and 1000-meter races; long jump, shot put, pole vault, a 2-mile run, 4×200- and 4×400-meter relay. Medals were awarded to the top eight athletes in their event.

The Crusaders were blessed with seven medals. Dakota Hickman (medal) took fourth place in the Freshman Girls 55-meter dash. Candice Palmer (medal) took fifth place, Saniah Caldwell (medal) took eighth place and Rakae Thomas finished in ninth place in the 200-meter dash. Three girls in the top ten out of 74 girls are awesome!

Dakota Hickman, Thomas, Caldwell and Palmer took fourth in the Freshman Girls 4×200-meter relay. The race was intense as. the Crusaders were leading the entire race, until the final leg when the baton was hit by another athlete, causing us to drop it. We finished earning fourth place medals. Dontae Lindo, Ferdinand Guevara, Klye Matthews and Alan Perera also ran some respectful times. Great job to all that competed.

Our next meet is on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Millrose Games and Sunday, Jan. 30, for the CHSAA Sectional Championship at the New Balance Armory in Fort Washington.

Picture: Monsignor Scanlan High School’s athletes with some Velocity’s athletes at the New Balance Games.