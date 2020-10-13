SBH Health System names new director of Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Dr. Ronald McLean has been named the new director of the Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine at SBH Health System, replacing the late Dr. Ronald Verrier.

A general and trauma surgeon at SBH since 2002, McLean began his medical career as a dentist, later getting his medical degree from Mt. Sinai School of Medicine in New York City and completing a general surgery residency at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore.

“I am enthusiastically looking forward to improving all aspects of Wound Care and Hyperbaric Therapy in clinical care, education and research,” Dr. McLean said. “There are many people in our community who rely on this service for their continued health and well-being.”

The Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine is a collaborative effort between SBH HealY System and the national wound management organization Restorix Health. It offers patients a “comprehensive approach” for dealing with myriad chronic wound issues including diabetic foot and leg ulcers, chronic bone infection, acute peripheral arterial insufficiency, radiation and crush injuries and other non-healing wounds.

Doctors at the Center are trained in vascular and podiatric surgery, wound management and hyperbaric medicine.

According to the Center, hyperbaric oxygen therapy is safe and painless and uses 100 percent pressurized oxygen. A patient spends 90 minute inside a tube while being monitored by technicians.