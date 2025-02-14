Savor The Bronx starts Tuesday serving up new restaurants and old classics

Savor the Bronx starts next week. Try a sampling of the Bronx best food, like this pasta from Radix Restaurant and Lounge at a deep discount.

After a four-year hiatus, Savor The Bronx, the borough’s signature restaurant week, is set to return on Tuesday, Feb. 18, running through Sunday, Feb. 23, according to the Bronx Tourism Council.

For six days, over 70 restaurants across the borough will offer pre-fixed menus or discounts for guests looking to support local businesses and indulge in the culinary adventures the Bronx has to offer.

The Tourism Council hosts the borough wide food fest to promote the Bronx and help small businesses. But Director of Communications and Marketing, Jilleen Barrett said that the event isn’t just to attract visitors.

“It’s not just about bringing tourism to the Bronx, it’s about making the Bronx a great place to live,” Barrett said.

Making the Bronx a great place to live means thriving small businesses. Telloyd Richards and his brother opened Radix Restaurant and Lounge about a month ago on East 233 Street in Wakefield. It’s the first time their West Indian restaurant will be partake in Savor The Bronx. Richards said he wants to show people in the Bronx what Radix Restaurant and Lounge has to offer.

“ The chef has got international experience,” Richard said. “He worked in quite a few countries, the last one being St. Bart’s. And he’s bringing his international culinary experience to the Bronx.”

Richards and his brother wanted to stay true to their Jamaican roots and serve up elevated and eclectic dishes like jerk chicken and pork, oxtail and cod fish cakes. Their pre-fixed menu includes an entree and beverage for $20 at lunch and three courses at dinner for $50.

Richards said that at times people questioned his location, saying that the stunning interior and upscale food could easily fit in on Madison Avenue.

“ We are from the Bronx and we know that folks in the Bronx need a place like this for them and their families,” Richards said. “That’s why we did it.”

But Savor The Bronx isn’t just about debuting new, exciting concepts; there will be old favorites too. Antonio Vilchis and Ismael Gonzalez opened Mexicocina Mezcaleria in the South Bronx in 2010 finding success with authentic Mexican food agua frescas, tequila and, of course mezcal.

Vilchis said that times are tough for many restaurant owners. He said he hopes the restaurant week will give small businesses some added support.

“I’m excited about it,” Vilchis said. “I hope it brings more customers to more businesses – businesses like my business. I think everybody’s right now is suffering, so this would definitely help.”

Mexicocina will offer a pre-fixed, two-course meal that includes a complementary beverage for $25.95. Guests can choose from enchiladas, Mexican chicken with rice and beans, or grilled steak with rice and beans. There’s no shortage of mezcal – many of which visitors won’t find at their local bar.

Savor the Bronx will feature restaurants from across the borough, like the Dominican/Asian fusion Bokagua on Riverdale Avenue which will offer 15% off its menu and bump it up to 20% when guests leave a review.

Even award winning restaurants, like Suyo Gastropub in Highbridge, will be offering cuisine at a discount. The Latin-Asian fusion spot on Plaza Drive was named in the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand category in 2020 and 2021. Visitors can try three courses of the acclaimed kitchen’s fare for $45. Choose from Thai chicken empanadas, pork belly steamed buns or panko maduros and put an extra notch in the belt.

Savor The Bronx is organized and hosted by the Bronx Tourism Council. Find a full list of the restaurants, their locations, hours and restaurant week menus on their website.