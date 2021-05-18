Saint Barnabas High School Students Receive Sacrament of Confirmation

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Monday, May 10, four Saint Barnabas High School (SBHS) student candidates received the sacrament of Confirmation, with another student receiving both Communion and Confirmation at a ceremony officiated by His Excellency, The Most Reverend Bishop Peter Byrne of New York, with St. Barnabas Church Pastor, The Very Rev. Brendan Fitzgerald, Parochial Vicar Rev. Joseph Akunaeziri and Rev. John Smart, Priest In Residence. These five young women prepared themselves through various studies, a requirement for anyone accepting the sacraments.

“We congratulate our five Saint Barnabas students, who have dedicated and prepared themselves to receive the sacraments,” said Campus Ministry Moderator Ms. Sharon Traditi.

Principal Theresa Napoli commented, “It gives me great pride to know that our Catholic faith lives within the halls of Saint Barnabas High School and, by example, these young women have chosen to strengthen their faith.”

The Campus Ministry Program at Saint Barnabas High School is committed to providing Christian leadership to grow in their faith, get involved in outreach projects and assume a more vital role in the schoolwide ministry. Student leadership is the hallmark of the club which allows students the opportunity to develop, with their peers, a more active life of faith.

Although Saint Barnabas High School accepts students of all faiths, as an ecumenical institution, often students are drawn to become a Catholic or further their commitment of faith and understanding through the Campus Ministry Program.

The long tradition of sisterhood at SBHS is shown through the action of Campus Ministry members who often act as mentors. The Campus Ministry group also aids in the planning of the school’s prayer services and leads the school in daily prayers. During the pandemic they collected food and clothing to help those in need, serving communities in the Bronx and Westchester.

Saint Barnabas High School (SBHS) is an independent all-girls college preparatory school, serving a diverse group of young women. SBHS offers curriculum that develops confident, capable, and compassionate young women. For nearly a century, Saint Barnabas has fostered a respectful, inclusive environment that challenges our students to think critically and encourages academic excellence. Beyond the classroom, we provide an array of enriching opportunities, including internships, mentoring programs, extracurricular activities, and community service. Through this holistic, affordable values oriented educational experience, we graduate young women prepared for successful futures.