Saint Barnabas Health and Wellness Center to open this October

A major community healthplex with a gym, rooftop garden, and healthy teaching kitchen will be coming to the west Bronx in October.

During a recent Community Board 6 meeting, St. Barnabas Hospital announced the details of its health and wellness center, which will be coming to √next month.

That major community investment will also include a free, eight-week program dedicated to fitness and nutrition for those aged 12 and over, which includes personal training sessions at the soon-to-be opened fitness center.

That program also includes a two month nutritious cooking course at the healthy kitchen facility.

The rooftop garden will be holding a special fall harvest, which will produce an estimated 2,000 ounces of fresh honey from the on-site beehive along with fresh vegetables that will be sold at the St. Barnabas farm stand at 182nd Street and Third Avenue.

That farm stand, which will be open on Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. is in partnership with ProjectEATS and will run to November of this year.

As far as the hospital’s nutrition programs go, given the current circumstances of COVID-19, the hospital’s special women, infants, and children special nutrition initiative is operating on a call-in bases and can be reached at 718-901-9510, 718-960-6257, or 718-618-8226.