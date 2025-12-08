Bronx runners shine in the Running of the Bulls 5K

Runners braved a chilly morning for the third annual Running of the Bulls 5K in Van Cortlandt Park on Dec. 6, 2025.

Runners braved a chilly morning for the third annual Running of the Bulls 5K in Van Cortlandt Park on Dec. 6, 2025.

On Dec. 6, runners aged 11 to 60-plus gathered in Van Cortlandt Park for the third annual Running of the Bulls 5K, organized by Race the Bronx and Cash Cow NYC.

Though the morning was only 33 degrees with a dusting of snow on the ground, around 80 participants — including experienced marathoners and those attempting their first-ever 5K — traversed the hilly wooded trails with bragging rights, medals and t-shirts as their reward.

Organizers Sol Rivera and Alex Felicier, founders of Race the Bronx, said the 5K takes a hilly, technical course through the woods, yet runners seem to love it.

“It’s the hardest race, but one of our most popular ones,” Rivera said.

Felicier met Rivera through 718 Run, the Kingsbridge running club he established in 2020, and began collaborating on Bronx events.

Race the Bronx has brought 5K races to Soundview, Starlight and Crotona Parks, with a priority on keeping entry fees relatively low, welcoming participants of all paces, and showcasing the borough’s best running routes that are often overlooked by the rest of New York City’s running scene.

Haramritjot Singh, creator of the fashion brand Cash Cow NYC, said offering finisher medals this year was a huge motivator for participants, and the event reached capacity weeks in advance.

“We’re just adapting the race every year, seeing what people want,” he said.

He designed the black and yellow race t-shirt, which pays tribute to British Sikh runner Fauja Singh, the world’s oldest marathoner, who began running at age 89 and became the first person over 100 years old to complete a marathon in 2011. Fauja Singh died in a Sept. traffic accident at age 114.

With him as inspiration, the runners ended the race back where they started, near the tortoise and hare statue at Broadway Ave.

The fastest overall was Konstantinos Athanasoulis of the Bronx, who completed the run in 20 minutes and 26 seconds. Right behind him were Ronaldo Baez (20:58) and Richard Custodio (21:07).

All finishers received a medal and t-shirt, and the top finishers in each age and gender bracket received a light blue commemorative hoodie, along with a slice of famous Lloyd’s Carrot Cake.

Race the Bronx is planning another 5K on April 11 in Soundview Park.

“We wanted our community to see how beautiful the Bronx can be,” Rivera said.

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!