Roommates argue, one killed over clogged toilet in Claremont’s Morris Houses

An argument over a clogged toilet ended in one person’s death last month at an apartment in the Morris Houses in the Bronx, a police source told the Bronx Times.

On Wednesday, Christopher Machicote, 27, was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly killing his roommate Keyan Francis.

According to the NYPD, officers from the 42nd Precinct/PSA 7 responded to a 911 call for 1465 Washington Ave., known as the Morris Houses, on March 26 at 10:45 a.m. When they arrived on scene, the cops found Francis, 28, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso.

EMS transported Francis, of East 120th Street in Manhattan, to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing. Machicote, of Queens, is one of two people wanted for the crime. His accomplice is described as a light skin woman wearing a white shirt and burgundy pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.