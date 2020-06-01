Robin Hood gifts Lehman College $150,000 to assist DACA and international students

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Lehman College was recently the recipient of a $500,000 donation, including $150,000 from Robin Hood, a New York City nonprofit working to fight poverty.

Robin Hood’s gift will benefit students who are ineligible to receive CARES Act funding from the federal government, specifically, undocumented and international students.

“At Robin Hood we are dedicated to finding ways to support those disproportionately affected and left behind by the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, including those left out of the federal responses like the DREAMers enrolled at Lehman College,” said Wes Moore, CEO of Robin Hood. “Education is critical to mobility from poverty, and we are proud to stand alongside Lehman College to help these remarkable students who are working hard to build better lives for themselves and their families.”

On May 28, Lehman College announced several new institutional giving partners in The Campaign for Lehman College, a fundraising initiative the college launched in March that has been providing funding to support students affected by food and housing security, scholarships and general operating support to sustain services and to meet emergencies as they arise during the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, in the CARES stimulus package, Congress set aside resources to help college students who have experienced disruptions due to the closure of campuses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Enrolled full-and part-time students who were brought to the U.S. as children and were given the right to live and work in the country lawfully under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, can qualify for financial assistance from Lehman for healthcare, food, rent, utilities and other basic needs by applying here: bit.ly/LehmanRobinhood2020 by June 5.

“When the coronavirus hit New York City, the Lehman College community immediately understood the pandemic could lead to disaster for many of its students, most of whom live in the under-resourced Bronx, where the median income is $30,000 a year and health outcomes are consistently the worst in the state,” said Lehman College President Daniel Lemons. “The Campaign for Lehman College, with a goal of raising $1 million, seeks support for students who need our help now and to expand the scholarship pool to support students through the summer and fall.”

Grant awards can be up to $500 are not dependent on the applying student’s GPA.

Robin Hood, The Seidenberg Family Foundation, Inc. and two anonymous foundation donors have raised a collective $480,000 for the campaign. In addition, a faculty and staff-led initiative, Lehman Cares, has raised $55,000 for student emergencies and scholarships. Staff began to distribute the student emergencies funds immediately, but with more than 500 applications for $500 micro-grants requested so far, need has quickly outpaced demand.

Lehman is seeking additional donors and partners, with the goal of raising at least $1 million to support students with urgent needs as the pandemic and its economic effects continue to unfold.

Ivan G. and Phyllis A. Seidenberg, both Lehman College alumni, committed $25,000 to The Campaign for Lehman College through The Seidenberg Family Foundation, Inc.

Two additional donors, whose gifts total $225,000, wish to remain anonymous.

To contribute to The Campaign for Lehman College, visit lehman.edu/campaignforlehman.