Riverdale Diner kitchen caught fire Monday morning, two firefighters injured

This article was updated at 3:50 p.m. on April 11 to add a comment from City Councilmember Eric Dinowitz

The kitchen was hot at the Riverdale Diner Monday Morning.

The 50-year-old diner, a neighborhood staple, closes Sunday nights when the clock strikes midnight and opens again at 6 a.m. on Mondays, according to the business’ website.

But the FDNY was notified of flames in the 3657 Kingsbridge Ave. restaurant at 12:26 a.m., according to a Fire Department spokesperson.

Contained to the kitchen, the fire was under control within 30 minutes, by 12:54 a.m., according to department officials.

Two firefighters, however, were injured and transported to local hospitals, according to FDNY.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and results are immediately posted to the FDNY Twitter when investigation results are made public, the spokesperson told the Bronx Times.

The phone line was down at the diner late Monday morning.

City Councilmember Eric Dinowitz, a Riverdale Progressive, praised the diner’s role in Riverdale and thanked the firefighters for their response.

“We are very saddened to hear about the fire last night at the Riverdale Diner,” Dinowitz said in a statement to the Bronx Times. “They have been a staple of and have served our community for decades. We deeply appreciate our FDNY firefighters who never hesitate to put their lives on the line for us and who swiftly put the fire under control. We are hoping for the speedy recovery of our two injured firefighters.”

The Bronx Times has reached out to state Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz for comment and is awaiting a response.

