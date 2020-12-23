Breaking

Riley wins CD 12 special election

Kevin Riley
After ousting former Councilman Andy King earlier this year, the people have spoken and elected Baychester resident Kevin Riley as the new councilman of the 12th District.

Riely, 33, the 83rd Assembly District Leader has spent the past decade working for the Speaker of the Assembly Carl Heastie, first as a constituent liaison and  the community relations director.

“Tonight I would like to thank the voters of the 12th Council District for giving me the privilege and honor to represent them in City Council,” Riley said on Twitter. “This victory is not only for me, but for each and every single individual who supported me.

Thank you to my mother, my fiancé, my daughters, elected officials, labor, volunteers and all of the 12th District’s community members. My work is not done and rather is just beginning. Representing the community that raised me and made me the man I am today, is truly humbling.

Speaker Heastie praised his former employee.

