Riley hosts Fun in the Son Festival in north Bronx

There was a whole lot of fun in the north Bronx on Aug. 7, as the annual Fun in the Son Festival kicked off.

NYC Councilman Kevin Riley, in partnership with Good Neighbors Community Outreach Agency (GNCOA) and Rev. Paul Peart of the New Testament Temple Church of God, hosted a day of community engagement and service on the Evander Childs High School football field. The festivities ran from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

The family friendly event is centered on bringing the community together for music, youth activities and supporting local businesses. This event, which was open to the public, was also livestreamed. The festival features faith-based music and positive inspiring messages. The festive environment also includes vendors showcasing their businesses, special activities for children, youth and the elderly. Food, clothing and back to school supplies are distributed to support the large number of single mothers and low income residents in the Bronx.