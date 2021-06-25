Ribbon cutting for La Central apartment buildings

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

La Central, a development that will yield nearly 500 new affordable apartments to the South Bronx, a state-of-the-art YMCA and a BronxNet studio, held a ribbon cutting on June 16 for Buildings A and B.

The ceremony was hosted by the project’s development team, which is a partnership between The Hudson Companies, BRP Companies, ELH-TKC, Breaking Ground and Comunilife.

“A recovery for all of us requires investing in more and better housing so New Yorkers from all walks of life have an affordable place to call home,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “I’m thrilled for the residents of the South Bronx and look forward to the positive impact La Central will have on the community.”

Located at 556 and 600 Bergen Ave., the two buildings will bring 494 units of affordable housing to Melrose. Apartments at La Central range from studios to four-bedrooms and are affordable to residents earning between 30% and 130% of Area Median Income (AMI.)

Half of all apartments are earmarked for residents of Community Board 1, which includes the south Bronx neighborhoods of Mott Haven, Melrose and Port Morris. Additional apartments are set aside for municipal employees as well as disabled applicants.

The approval of La Central was a monumental moment for the SoBx. What used to be vacant, run down lots will now be home to 1k units of 100% affordable housing for BX families.

Together the three phases of La Central comprise five individual buildings, which will include 992 affordable residences; a fully programmed interior landscaped courtyard; 80,000 square feet of community facility space; a public park; 45,000 square feet of retail and a roof-mounted telescope to be controlled by the Bronx High School of Science.

626 Bergen Ave., the first building completed at La Central and developed by Breaking Ground and Comunilife, opened in the summer of 2019 and created 161 apartments for formerly homeless veterans and New Yorkers with special needs as well as low-income residents. The final phase is expected to be completed in 2023 and will contain approximately 350 affordable apartments at a range of income levels.