Photos: Resume workshop roundtable held by Community Justice Connect

By Ethan Marshall
Rachelle Brown led the resume workshop roundtable at the Community Justice Connect Bronx location.
Photo by Jewel Webber

Community Justice Connect held a resume workshop roundtable for community members on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at their Bronx location, at 3213A Third Ave.

Hosted by Rachelle Brown, the workshop roundtable’s topics included cover letters, resumes, writing and more.

Cover letters and resumes, as well as the wording in them, were among the topics discussed. Photo by Jewel Webber

Participants also had the opportunity to share their own experiences and input related to the subject matter. Additionally, they were encouraged to share their own aspirations, both short-term and long-term, by writing them down on a sheet on a wall.

Attendees were encouraged to write their short-term and long-term aspirations on a sheet hung on one of the walls. Photo by Jewel Webber

Brown talked with the attendees of the roundtable about the importance of being an asset rather than a liability. Those on hand were able to provide their own inputs on this topic.

Photo by Jewel Webber

The participants also shared their resumes with Brown for her to look over and provide input on how to improve them.

