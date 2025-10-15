Photos: Resume workshop roundtable held by Community Justice Connect

Community Justice Connect held a resume workshop roundtable for community members on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at their Bronx location, at 3213A Third Ave.

Hosted by Rachelle Brown, the workshop roundtable’s topics included cover letters, resumes, writing and more.

Participants also had the opportunity to share their own experiences and input related to the subject matter. Additionally, they were encouraged to share their own aspirations, both short-term and long-term, by writing them down on a sheet on a wall.

Brown talked with the attendees of the roundtable about the importance of being an asset rather than a liability. Those on hand were able to provide their own inputs on this topic.

The participants also shared their resumes with Brown for her to look over and provide input on how to improve them.