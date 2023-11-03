Residents and Camber Property Group employees plant vegetable garden at Twin Parks North West

Residents of Twin Parks North West joined employees of the New York Botanical Garden and building ownership in planting new flower beds on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

Residents of Twin Parks North West joined employees of the New York Botanical Garden and building ownership in planting new flower beds on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

On Oct. 26 nearly 30 individuals came together to plant a vegetable garden in the courtyard of Twin Parks North West, located at 333 E. 181st St.

Building ownership Bronx Parks Phase Preservation LLC joined building residents led by Tenant Association President Phyllis Harris to plant new flower beds in the space for resident use. New York Botanical Garden, volunteers from Our Lady of Mount Carmel, the Muslim Community Network and other community partners were also present for the event.

The flower beds will bloom in the summer producing garlic, strawberries and tulips that building residents will be free to harvest.

“We are always happy to bring our staff together with our residents,” said Rick Gropper, principal at Camber Property Group. “This planting event was a great opportunity for us to bond, plant fresh produce and make our community a little better for everyone.”

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes