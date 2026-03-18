Rescued red fox stowaway finds temporary home at the Bronx Zoo

A red fox that stowed away on a vessel from England has landed in an unlikely home in the Bronx.

The fox was discovered in February aboard a cargo ship that departed from Southampton, England, bound for New York. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers detected the animal among the ship’s cargo when it arrived at the Port of New York and New Jersey and coordinated with government wildlife officials to safely secure it.

It remains unclear how the fox boarded the ship or survived the roughly 3,600-mile voyage across the Atlantic.

The animal was brought to The Bronx Zoo on Feb. 19, where veterinarians estimated it to be about 2 years old and weighing 11 pounds. Officials said the fox appears to be in good condition.

“The Bronx Zoo regularly works with officials to help rescue wildlife that is illegally trafficked through nearby ports and airports,” the Wildlife Conservation Society said in a statement.

“In this case, the Bronx Zoo was able to assist with the stowaway red fox discovered aboard a vessel entering a local port.”

Red foxes are among the most widespread carnivorous mammals in the world, found across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and parts of North Africa. Known for their reddish fur and bushy tails — often with a white or black tip — they are highly adaptable and can survive in both forests and urban environments.

They are also a familiar presence in New York City, particularly in the Bronx and Staten Island, where they inhabit large parks and even golf courses. Efforts to control their population in parts of New York during the 1940s, including bounty programs, largely failed due to the species’ resilience.

The fox, who remains unnamed, is currently being cared for at the zoo’s Animal Health Center. Once it undergoes further examinations and receives a clean bill of health, officials say they will work with wildlife experts to determine a permanent home.

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!