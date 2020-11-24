Real estate developers purchase Brookhaven Apartments in Mott Haven

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Camber Property Group announced Friday that it has partnered with nonprofit developer the Settlement Housing Fund to purchase the Brookhaven Apartments in Mott Haven.

The Brookhaven Apartments are a collection of four buildings, with 95 Section 8 residences, as well as two ground level commercial units.

As part of the deal, Camber will make several capital improvements. This includes replacing kitchen and bathroom fixtures in tenants’ apartments, as well as upgrading common areas. The partnership will also address maintenance in the buildings and will increase efficiency in both energy and water consumption.

“New York’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will require a renewed commitment to creating and protecting affordable homes across the region,” said Rick Gropper, principal of Camber Property Group. “Our investment at the Brookhaven Apartments and the volume of transactions completed this year alone exemplifies our dedication to this goal and to the City as a whole.”