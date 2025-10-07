Rapes still rising in the Bronx, murders and burglaries plummet in September 2025

While rapes continued to trend up, deep drops in murders and burglaries contributed to major crimes decreasing across the Bronx year-over-year in September 2025.

The Bronx experienced a notable surge in rapes, but deep declines in murders and burglaries year-over-year during the 28-day period from Sept. 8 to Oct. 5, according to the NYPD.

Rapes rose across the borough by 22.9% over this period of time, from 35 reported cases in 2024 to 43 in 2025. This included a massive jump from one case last year to nine this year within the confines of the 47th Precinct, which covers Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville, Fishbay and Woodlawn Cemetery.

While rapes went up across the borough, there was a deep drop in murders during this period. Murders plummeted 73.3%, from 15 cases in 2024 to just 4 in 2025. The sharpest drop occurred within the confines of the 46th Precinct, which covers Fordham, University Heights, Morris Heights and Mount Hope. Reported cases there went from five last year to none this year.

Burglaries also dropped significantly year-over-year during the 28-day period ending Oct. 5. There was a 19.2% decline in these major crimes, from 239 in 2024 to 193 in 2025. The 44th Precinct, which oversees Grand Concourse, Bronx Terminal Market and Yankee Stadium, saw the biggest drop in burglaries. Reported cases there fell from 32 last year to 10 this year.

Another major crime that trended down in the Bronx was vehicle thefts, which decreased by 8%, from 325 in 2024 to 299 in 2025. This crime went down the most in the 43rd Precinct, which covers Westchester Avenue, Castle Hill Avenue, White Plains Road and Parkchester. Reported vehicle thefts there dropped from 48 last year to 30 this year.

The last major crime to have cases drop was grand larceny. Grand larcenies in the Bronx fell 3%, from 761 in 2024 to 738 in 2025. The 43rd Precinct led the way in the deepest decline in these cases as well, from 98 last year to 74 this year.

Aside from rapes, the only other major crimes to climb year-over-year in September 2025 were felony assaults and robberies.

Felony assaults went up 5.4%, from 652 in 2024 to 687 in 2025. The increase was reflected most in the 49th Precinct, which oversees Allerton, Morris Park, Van Nest, Pelham Parkway, Eastchester Gardens and Pelham Gardens. Reported cases there rose from 31 last year to 61 this year.

The jump among robberies was more modest, at just 2%, from 400 cases in 2024 to 408 in 2025. The 49th Precinct led the way in this category as well, with reported cases there having gone up from 16 last year to 35 this year.

Overall, major crimes across the Bronx went down 2.27% year-over-year during the 28-day period ending Oct. 5. The number of reported cases fell from 2,427 in 2024 to 2,372 in 2025.