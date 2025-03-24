Bronx leaders and residents gather at P.S. 106 for Iftar dinner celebrating Ramadan and unity

Bronx community members and leaders came together to celebrate Iftar.

Bronx residents and local leaders came together over the weekend for a special Iftar dinner at P.S. 106: The Parkchester School, located at 1514 Olmstead Ave.

Iftar, the evening meal that breaks the daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan, holds deep significance in Muslim culture. The gathering was organized by State Senator Nathalia Fernandez and co-sponsored by City Council Majority Leader Amanda Farías, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, and Assembly Member Karines Reyes.

Community members from across the Bronx joined local leaders to celebrate Ramadan at the Iftar event, which served as a powerful display of unity and cultural appreciation. The evening highlighted the significance of breaking the fast together and honored the spirit of Ramadan by promoting compassion, understanding, and inclusivity.

This event reflected the diverse cultures and shared values within the Bronx community.