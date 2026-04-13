‘Promises Day’ at Woodlawn Cemetery offers free final resting place for loved ones

Families holding onto the cremated remains of their loved ones will have the opportunity to say a final goodbye later this month, as Woodlawn Cemetery prepares to host its second annual “Promises Day” ceremony.

Set for Thursday, April 30 at 11 a.m., the event will allow families to gather for a remembrance service and lay their loved ones’ cremated remains in a permanent resting place within the cemetery’s historic grounds. The ceremony is open to the wider community, not just Bronx residents, offering an opportunity for families who may have delayed making final arrangements.

“Promises Day is an exceptional opportunity to place the cremated remains of a loved one in a beautiful setting and have a ceremony to honor that person’s memory,” said Woodlawn Cemetery & Conservancy CEO Chris Jeannopaulos.

“Woodlawn Cemetery is happy to serve the community in this way and our staff cares greatly about making it a moving tribute to those we’ve lost.”

The ceremony is free of charge and aims to provide a gentle, reflective space for families to formally say goodbye and feel a sense of completion. It also ensures that their loved one’s legacy is permanently placed in a setting that can be visited and honored for generations to come.

The service will include live harp music and commemorative readings, creating a quiet, supportive atmosphere for attendees. Organizers say the tone of the event is intentionally intimate and emotionally mindful, helping guide families through what can be a difficult but meaningful moment.

To take part, families must register in advance by completing a form online or contacting Woodlawn directly to schedule an appointment with a Family Service Associate. The deadline to register is April 21.

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!