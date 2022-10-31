Prominent activist, honored by Bronx borough president, arrested for solicitation of a minor in Bedford Park

Lailani Muniz — a trans rights and HIV advocate who was recognized by Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson at a pride event this summer — was arrested this month after allegedly soliciting a minor for sex in Bedford Park. Muniz is scheduled to appear in court in December.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by the Bronx Times, Muniz, 39, interacted with a dating profile on the app Grindr on March 14 that purported to be a 14-year-old girl named “Josh.” The “Josh” profile was actually run by a person named Fred Medina, who states that he works at a nonprofit organization that seeks to identify and expose persons who seek out sex with minors.

Screenshots obtained and published by Medina’s Instagram account NYC Creeps Spotlight documented conversations from a person alleged to be Muniz, who texted Medina and acknowledged the age on the “Josh” profile before soliciting oral sex.

According to police, Medina eventually arranged to meet “Josh” at 275 E. 201st St., an apartment building in Bedford Park. When Muniz, a Bronx resident, attempted to meet “Josh” at the aforementioned location on Oct. 20 at 9:30 p.m., months after their initial conversations, police arrested Muniz at the residence, thanks to the information provided by Medina.

According to the report and a YouTube video posted by Media, Muniz had identified Medina as the “Josh” profile before walked into the building’s front door where police were waiting to arrest her.

Muniz, a transgender female, allegedly told police that she had several stop-and-start conversations with “Josh” aka Medina, disclosing chats of a sexual nature and was told by “Josh” to bring a condom at their meet up.

Muniz is facing four charges including attempted sexual abuse, misconduct and endangerment of minor and was released on her own recognizance. Muniz is due in court on Dec. 2.