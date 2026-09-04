Princess Nokia, Ginuwine and more to perform at Lehman Center for the Performing Arts new season

The Lehman Center for the Performing Arts is preparing for another year of music, dance and family entertainment, with a stacked lineup ranging from Bronx-born rapper Princess Nokia to R&B star Ginuwine and salsa icon India.

The center’s 2026-2027 season will feature nearly 20 performances, including a hometown show from Bronx rapper Princess Nokia, concerts from Dominican music stars Milly Quezada and Miriam Cruz and R&B singer Ginuwine, along with dance, children’s programming and beloved annual traditions.

“As a nonprofit performing arts center, everything we do is guided by a commitment to the public good,” Dante Albertie, executive director of Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, said in a statement.

“Our mission is to make exceptional live performance accessible to our community, celebrate the rich cultural traditions of the Bronx, and ensure that people of all ages have opportunities to experience the transformative power of the arts.”

Tickets can be purchased online, at the box office, or by calling 718-960-8833.

Here’s a look at the upcoming season:

PRINCESS NOKIA

Friday, Sept. 4 at 8 PM

New York native Princess Nokia will open the season with her debut performance at Lehman Center. Her unique style blends hip-hop, punk, soul, and “unapologetic attitude” with bold lyrics tied to her city roots. Her Lehman performance promises to be a celebration of the Bronx’s identity.

GRUPO GALÉ & SONORA CARRUSELES

Saturday, Sept. 26 at 8 PM

Two of Colombia’s best-known salsa groups will share the Lehman Center stage for an evening of high-energy music and dancing, playing classics such as “Micaela,” and “Que Me Entierren Con Rumba.” A portion of the ticket sales will go towards Colombian earthquake relief efforts.

SON DE CUBA

Saturday, Oct. 3 at 8 PM

Son De Cuba will bring three major voices in contemporary Cuban music to the Lehman Center stage for one night. The concert features salsa star Isaac Delgado, Grammy-winning musician Alain Pérez and singer Daymé Arocena, whose Afro-Cuban sound blends traditional influences with a contemporary style.

PLIM PLIM ¡EN VIVO!

Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 PM & 3 PM

The popular children’s character Plim Plim from the Argentine series of the same name, comes to the stage for an interactive show filled with music, dancing and audience participation. The family show will feature popular youtube songs such as “La Lechuza” and “Estrellita Dónde Estás.”

MILLY QUEZADA & MIRIAM CRUZ

Saturday, Oct. 17 at 8 pm

Milly Quezada and Miriam Cruz will be performing hits from their careers, bringing 50 years of Dominican music to Lehman Center. The unforgettable night will capture the heart of Caribbean music, transporting you to the dance floors of Santo Domingo.

AIDA CUEVAS & FLOR DE TOLOACHE

Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4 PM

Mariachi takes center stage as Aida Cuevas and Flor de Toloache come together for an evening celebrating women in the genre. Cuevas, known as the “Queen of Ranchera Music” and the “Voice of Mexico,” is the only female mariachi artist to have won both a Grammy and Latin Grammy. She will be joined by New York City-based, all-female mariachi group Flor de Toloache.

PAUL TAYLOR DANCE COMPANY

Saturday, Oct. 24 at 8 PM

The internationally celebrated Paul Taylor Dance Company will bring three works from the legendary modern dance choreographer to the Lehman Center stage. The program includes Piazzolla Caldera, a tango-inspired piece filled with passion and intensity; Spindrift, which evokes the movement and power of the ocean; and Cloven Kingdom, a satirical work exploring the behavior beneath high society’s polished exterior.

GINUWINE & RO JAMES

Saturday, Nov. 7 at 8 PM

R&B icon Ginuwine will bring his smooth vocals and decades of hits to the Lehman Center stage this fall. Best known for songs including “Pony,” “Differences” and “So Anxious,” Ginuwine became one of the defining voices of late 1990s and early 2000s R&B. Fans can expect an evening of classic hits and nostalgic favorites, with contemporary R&B singer Ro James joining the program.

LOS PARCERITOS USA TOUR

Sunday, Nov. 8 at 8 PM

Colombian comedians and entertainers Lokillo and Jotapé bring the Los Parceritos USA Tour to the Bronx for a night of humor, culture and entertainment. The show celebrates Colombian identity through comedy and the performers’ connection with their audience, offering an evening designed to bring the community together through laughter and a shared sense of home.

¡BACHATÉAME NEW YORK!

Saturday, Nov. 14 at 8 pm

Dominican bachata singers Luis Vargas and Monchy will take the stage for Bachatéame New York, a concert celebrating two of the genre’s most recognizable voices. The evening will feature bachata’s signature blend of romance and rhythm, with performances aimed at both longtime fans and audiences looking to experience the music live.

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE

Sunday, Nov. 29 at 4 PM

The beloved holiday classic will come to life at Lehman Center as Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang take the stage. The family-friendly production follows the characters as they put on a Christmas play and search for the true meaning of the holiday season alongside the iconic music of Peanuts.

SWAN LAKE

Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7 PM

The United European Ballet Company comes to the Bronx for an unforgettable performance of Swan Lake. A live orchestra brings Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake to life, accompanying the show’s stunning costumes and graceful choreography.

MAGIC SCHOOL BUS LIVE

Sunday, Dec. 13 at 3 PM

Join Ms. Frizzle on a class trip across the galaxy as the beloved children’s book characters explore the atmosphere on Mercury, Venus, and Mars.

CURIOUS GEORGE: THE GOLDEN MEATBALL

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2027 at 4 PM

Curious George takes the stage in a live musical adventure inspired by the beloved children’s books and PBS Kids series. When Chef Pisghetti’s famous meatballs disappear before the Golden Meatball Contest, George sets off on a curious journey to solve the mystery.

BLACK PANTHER IN CONCERT

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2027 at 4 PM

The Marvel blockbuster will receive the concert treatment with a screening accompanied by live musicians, vocalists and African rhythm performers. The event will bring the film’s acclaimed score and soundtrack to life for audiences.

FOREVER FREESTYLE 19

Saturday, March 20, 2027 at 8 PM

The night will celebrate freestyle rap and the New York City artists that popularized it. Lineup to be announced.

INDIA MOTHER’S DAY CONCERT

Saturday, May 8, 2027 at 8 PM

Salsa singer India will return to the Lehman Center stage for her annual Mother’s Day concert. The longtime Bronx tradition will feature the “Princess of Salsa” performing some of her best-known songs.

HIP HOP FEVER

Saturday, May 22, 2027 at 8 PM

Hip Hop Fever will bring together legendary New York City artists for an evening celebrating the genre’s history and enduring influence. The concert’s full lineup has not yet been announced.