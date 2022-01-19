Preston HS announces the Catherine Stenderhoff 10465 Scholarship

The newly established Catherine Stenderhoff 10465 Scholarship, sponsored by Annmarie Stenderhoff Hawkins ’78 is in honor of her beloved mother, Catherine Kellachan Stenderhoff.

Catherine Stenderhoff, a proud Aquinas alumna, valued Catholic education and worked to send her daughters to both St. Frances de Chantal and Preston High School in the Throggs Neck neighborhood of the Bronx. That was a very important value for Catherine Stenderhoff, and was much appreciated by her daughters.

“We are very grateful to our loyal alumna, Annmarie Stenderhoff Hawkins PHS ’78, for establishing this scholarship to honor her beloved mother, Catherine Stenderhoff,” said Mrs. Jane Grendell, principal of Preston High School. “Mrs. Hawkins’ generosity will help to make a Preston High School education more affordable for an incoming freshmen student residing in the 10465 zip code, the same area where Preston is located.”

The Catherine Stenderhoff 10465 Scholarship in the amount of $25,000 will fulfill its mission with the distribution of $1,250 yearly to one incoming student for four years who resides in the 10465 area. Each year, over the next five years, the admissions committee will select a freshman who meets the scholarship criteria. Five students will receive the $5,000 scholarship, paid across four years of Preston education.

The awardee will provide an annual letter with updates on her ongoing Preston experience. The $25,000 will only be expended on scholarships for students from the donor’s neighborhood of origin.